ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund beats Freiburg 5-1

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1 win...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Freiburg#Ap#Belgian
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success

Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Best Fifa Women’s Player award to complete a double of major individual honours following her victory at the Ballon d’Or last month. The Barcelona captain saw off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to win the award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday night. She becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after playing a key role in Barcelona’s dominant treble-winning campaign, which saw the club lift the Women’s Champions League as well as the Primera División and Copa de la Reina. “I’m very happy, I’m thrilled,”...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United’s young stars provide clinical touch to down wasteful Brentford

Was this the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo demanded?Whatever about refusing to accept criticism, Manchester United’s new generation refused to accept anything other than victory.It was certainly the response, and the result, Ralf Rangnick and his team needed.On a night when they were often second best to Brentford, and mere days after Ronaldo gave such a pointed interview about the attitude of younger players, three of the club’s youth graduates scored to secure a crucial 3-1 win in the race for fourth. The table looks that bit better for United. The mood is that bit improved.That’s the spirit of youth, that feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Brentford win

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering ‘why?’.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brighton vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brighton host Chelsea in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium with the second Premier League meeting between the sides in just three weeks. Danny Welbeck cancelled out Romelu Lukaku’s opener in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge before new year.And Graham Potter’s side arrive in good form, though they could only draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace despite dominating large spells of the match.This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte criticises Premier League’s ‘very, very strange’ handling of postponed games

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte rounded on the Premier League for their handling of postponed fixtures.Conte described the league’s decision to accept Arsenal’s request to call off Sunday’s north London derby as “strange and surprising” as the Gunners only had one confirmed Covid-19 case, with most of their absentees due to injury and international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.The Italian said the league should consider changing their schedule if they are going to start postponing games because of injuries.Conte said: “It was disappointing because we prepared the game to play against Arsenal and the decision to postpone the...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy