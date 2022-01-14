ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Settled the Debt on Their Swiss Ski Chalet

By Erin Vanderhoof
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil suit against Prince Andrew could go forward, and Buckingham Palace announced that the beleaguered duke’s military titles and royal patronages had been returned to the queen and that he would be “defending this case as a private citizen.” Though his...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II Enraged After Prince Charles' Household Suggested SHOCKING Thing About Abdication

Queen Elizabeth II's abdication has been a hot topic in the past years, but Prince Charles' household seemingly became the only one that got into Her Majesty's nerves. When she became the Queen, Her Majesty reportedly told her cousin Margaret Rhodes she would not abdicate unless she suffered from Alzheimer's or stroke. Indeed, amid her health issues, she continues to serve the monarchy and do her jobs as the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes important announcement following ski break with Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah, Duchess of York is taking a break from her popular YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, it has been confirmed. An Instagram Stories message for her nearly 12,000 followers on the channel's official account posted on Sunday night read: "Storytime with Fergie and Friends will be taking a further break. We will update you soon on a return date."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalet#Private Citizen#Ski Resort#British Royal Family#Uk#Buckingham Palace#Royal Patronages#The Daily Mail#Swiss
Distractify

A Little Nickname Confusion Has Led Some to Believe Fergie Married Prince Andrew

As the past few years have made clear, Prince Andrew has a pretty rocky personal history. That rocky history includes a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein which has led him to step away from the public eye almost completely, but it also includes a marriage that ended in divorce. Now, some think that Prince Andrew was married to former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie, but was he actually?
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Duke 'All Over The Place' After Meghan Markle Took A Swipe At Kate Middleton? Royal Reportedly Didn’t Want To Attend Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry

Prince William was reportedly "reeling" after learning about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview. Prince William, together with Kate Middleton, has been maintaining a strong front amid all the issues and controversies hounding the royal family. As a matter of fact, the father of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was named as one of the most active members of the Firm after he managed to attend 108 of his 223 royal duties in flesh.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Out of Her 2021 Christmas Address

On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy