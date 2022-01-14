ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is ordered to return $64M, barred from drug industry

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Martin Shkreli must return $64.6 million in profits that he and his former company reaped from raising the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim, a federal judge ruled Friday, while also barring the provocative, imprisoned ex-CEO from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his...

