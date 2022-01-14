Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

My neighbor still thinks she’ll be going on a cruise to a foreign country in the spring. She calls her travel agent every few weeks to ask if the cruise is still on. Of course the travel agent doesn’t want to say no and have to give back the money just yet, so the answer is yes. My neighbor has been busily sewing new outfits for her cruise dinners. Me, I’ve been keeping silent about it, but I fear that cruise might not come to pass.

