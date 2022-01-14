ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

kmvt

Travel troubles continue nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With weather and COVID-19 issues, many airline passengers nationwide have found themselves stuck this holiday season. On Wednesday, over 1,700 flights have been canceled into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware.com. On a trip to Magic Valley Regional Airport Wednesday, surprisingly, many...
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Clinton Journal

Travel is complicated right now

My neighbor still thinks she’ll be going on a cruise to a foreign country in the spring. She calls her travel agent every few weeks to ask if the cruise is still on. Of course the travel agent doesn’t want to say no and have to give back the money just yet, so the answer is yes. My neighbor has been busily sewing new outfits for her cruise dinners. Me, I’ve been keeping silent about it, but I fear that cruise might not come to pass.
TRAVEL
AFP

Thailand to restart quarantine-free travel from February 1

Thailand will resume its quarantine-free travel scheme from February 1, officials said Thursday, after the programme was suspended due to the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant. The programme was suspended late last month over fears about Omicron, but with deaths and hospitalisations not spiking, Taweesin said it could resume, though the authorities will keep it under review.
TRAVEL
Axios

The end of the Omicron wave is in sight

The Omicron wave is likely beginning to recede in the U.S., experts say. Why it matters: Omicron is still wreaking havoc in parts of the country, but infectious disease experts are optimistic that relief is around the corner. Details: In South Africa and in the U.K., which experienced their Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase. Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Here’s when the Sun will die While the full...
ASTRONOMY
WWLP

Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Beijing Olympics, closed to general public amid pandemic, allowing tickets to ‘selected’ spectators only

Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public. Monday’s announcement posted on the organizing committee’s website confirmed expectations […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

