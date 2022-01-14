The Five Best Characters In Only Murders In The Building

In 1989, a little movie called Heathers was finally released. The film followed Veronica, who’s part of the most popular clique at her high school; however, the outcast doesn’t particularly agree with the other girls’ cruel behavior. Enter J.D., who doesn’t like the Heathers and bonds with Veronica over their dislike of the group. However, J.D. ends up poisoning Heather Chandler and makes it appear as a suicide. That triggers a string of murders by J.D. and Veronica begins to realize that the killings are intentional. The film would eventually go to being a cult classic; however, Heathers is actually considered a bomb during its first initial run. The film had a reported budget of $3 million but only returned $1.1 million at the box office, despite Heathers being critically praised upon release. It was new and fresh with many awards wins including the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Motion Picture. So, what happened? Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that the cult classic ultimately bombed at the box office.

