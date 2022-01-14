ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Department opens transparency website

By NBC 24 Staff
nbc24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has opened a new website looking...

nbc24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Statistics#Arcgis

Comments / 0

Community Policy