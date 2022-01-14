2-Year-Old Boy Missing, Found Safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Tommy Denson has been located safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the assistance of the public in locating a missing and endangered 2-year-old child.

Deputies say that 2-year-old Tommy Denson is in the custody of his biological mother, Yaneris McFaline, 22, who does not have legal custody.

Denson was last seen on December 31, 2021, at his mother’s home in Tampa. Denson is a 2-year-old black male, approximately 2’5” and 36 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Denson or McFaline is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

