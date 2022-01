Elevated yields favour dollar, Canadian inflation in spotlight. Primary market focus remains centred around the Fed and how it will tackle inflation, with market participants juggling the premise of how many rate hikes will unfold this year. Expectations almost ‘guarantee’ three hikes but the dollar’s recent gains have been fuelled by rising treasury yields, which have supported the dollar index around the 95.60 mark. US stock futures are somewhat finding their feet after the correction, while the 10-year treasury yield has hit 1.84%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO