Nio (NYSE:NIO) unveiled its latest vehicle-delivery update on New Year’s Day. However, despite the good news, it appears that investors want nothing to do with NIO stock. People are willing to buy all kinds of ridiculous cryptocurrencies that provide zero proof of concept. Nio, on the other hand, has done nothing but deliver the goods, yet its share price is down 50% over the past year.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO