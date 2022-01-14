A Survival Expert Breaks Down the Yellowjackets’ Best and Worst Decisions

The worst thing in the world can happen to you, and you can find yourself in a situation where you yourself have done the worst possible thing, and even in that madness, regret, and grief, you still have to get up in the morning and make yourself breakfast. You still have to take a shower, choose a mask of normalcy for the day, and reinsert yourself into life as it’s happening around you. The surviving Yellowjackets are navigating their adulthood on a sort of dissociative autopilot, and after spending this first season of the show attempting to draw conclusions based on information doled out by entirely unreliable narrators, it’s still uncertain what really happened out there in the wilderness of their crash site, or even what’s happening now beyond how it’s framed in their shell-shocked memories, but there are a few facts we know concretely: There was a plane crash. Some people died in that crash. And some people continued their lives within those woods and outside of them. It can’t be stated as a hard fact yet that certain survivors of the crash chose not to be rescued and remain in that cabin in the present day, but I wouldn’t doubt it. Especially in the case of Lottie Matthews. But dead or alive, rescued or remaining, no one fully made it out of that wilderness.

