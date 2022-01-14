ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Survival Expert Breaks Down the Yellowjackets’ Best and Worst Decisions

By Gabe Bergado
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for Yellowjackets through episode nine, “Doomcoming.”. Showtime’s buzzy new series Yellowjackets has everyone wondering: When are these girls going to start eating each other? The series follows a high-school soccer team that resorts to cannibalism (probably!) while stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash — a fresh spin...

Vulture

Yellowjackets Season-Finale Recap: Searching for Answers That Don’t Exist

The worst thing in the world can happen to you, and you can find yourself in a situation where you yourself have done the worst possible thing, and even in that madness, regret, and grief, you still have to get up in the morning and make yourself breakfast. You still have to take a shower, choose a mask of normalcy for the day, and reinsert yourself into life as it’s happening around you. The surviving Yellowjackets are navigating their adulthood on a sort of dissociative autopilot, and after spending this first season of the show attempting to draw conclusions based on information doled out by entirely unreliable narrators, it’s still uncertain what really happened out there in the wilderness of their crash site, or even what’s happening now beyond how it’s framed in their shell-shocked memories, but there are a few facts we know concretely: There was a plane crash. Some people died in that crash. And some people continued their lives within those woods and outside of them. It can’t be stated as a hard fact yet that certain survivors of the crash chose not to be rescued and remain in that cabin in the present day, but I wouldn’t doubt it. Especially in the case of Lottie Matthews. But dead or alive, rescued or remaining, no one fully made it out of that wilderness.
Inverse

Shows like Yellowjackets: 5 survival thrillers to watch after the finale

Yellowjackets has captured a nation with its story of sisterhood, teenage drama, and (possible) cannibalism. But after the whirlwind first season, what do you watch next? It’s got to have all the intrigue and drama of a survival situation, and a dark underlying conspiracy certainly wouldn’t hurt. Luckily,...
Vulture

All Creatures Great and Small Recap: The Daffodil Ball

May we all live to experience the glory of a Daffodil Ball. As we near the two-year anniversary of this Time That Shall Not Be Named, the escapism of All Creatures Great and Small becomes crystal clear as never before. Our found family all go to a town dance together, and everyone just has fun without worrying one atom about global disease. Until James mucks it up, but we’ll get to that. Also, even that turns out all right because it’s All Creatures! Why wouldn’t it! Everyone is fine! Hurray!
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Fans Will Never Look at Their Faves the Same Way After Dan Feuerriegel Puts His Own Spin on ‘Ejami’ and ‘Ejole’

It turns out, the feuding supercouple camps can really get animated. Actor, DiMera heir… comic book creator? Actually, no, make that graphic novel creator. Those are, for those not in the know, the longer versions of comic books. The point is, Days of Our Lives‘ Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) does it all — and now he’s managed to pull all his roles together in the coolest way possible!
Vanity Fair

Yellowjackets Showrunners Break Down That Haunting Season Finale

Yellowjackets showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco have a confession: They never meant to make you believe Jackie got out of the woods, even before we watched her die in the show’s first season finale. “To our minds, in that scene, we've made very clear that Jackie...
