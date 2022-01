A new bar and lounge alights on top of the new Kissel Uptown Oakland hotel later this spring, bringing with it a menu of local craft beer, wine, and signature cocktails from beverage and operations director Gabriel Bryant. Called High 5ive, the East Bay sky lounge will also offer a menu of “approachable American food” from executive chef Nelson Ramirez, per an email from a representative. And if you’re not particularly enthused about the idea of new hotel bar, just remember how rare it is to find a rooftop perch from which you can enjoy a good cocktail in the Bay Area: High 5ive promises an outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Uptown Oakland and the bay beyond.

