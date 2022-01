The goal of this event is to promote the McHenry area as a film-friendly community as well as support and show off our local businesses. We are excited to provide a platform for both emerging and seasoned filmmakers to share their work. Directors (both youth and adult) can have their short films screened and possibly win prizes. We will kick off the event on Thursday night screening of films from students 8th grade and younger. Friday night will feature high school filmmakers. Saturday will premiere our films from our amateur/professional adult category. An awards banquet on Saturday evening will highlight winners and feature a keynote speaker from someone in the film industry.

