Starbucks will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing, it announced in a note to employees Tuesday. The company previously planned to require employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9, the Associated Press reported. “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote, the AP reported. The memo encouraged vaccination and booster shots, and it told employees to wear surgical masks to work.

