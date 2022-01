Hawkins is known for 2 things: Jarvis Christian College and its main claim to fame as the "Pancake Capital Of Texas". Crime is something you hardly ever hear about there because a "retirement lifestyle" is enjoyed by most of the residents. So chances are high that when some nonsense is going on, its probably going to be from someone not from there as is the case here.

HAWKINS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO