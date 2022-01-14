ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on release of body camera footage

Fayetteville, North Carolina
 5 days ago

In the interest of transparency, the City of Fayetteville sought and received approval from the Superior Court for the release of body camera footage related to the death of Mr. Jason Walker. We are pleased that Resident Superior Court Judge Ammons granted our request.

To protect witnesses' privacy we removed some information from the video like witnesses’ personal information and social security numbers.

The footage released today is only a few minutes long and represents the first videos we submitted to the judge. However, the City has filed a petition to have all of the body cam footage released which encompasses about 20 hours of video. Staff will be working as expeditiously as possible to review that video and submit it for the judge’s consideration.

The body camera footage released by the judge can be downloaded here.

###

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

