The number of children hospitalized in New Jersey with COVID-19 is higher than at any point during the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. "We have seen increasing numbers of children hospitalized with COVID," state Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli said at the state's Monday afternoon COVID briefing. "While most children appear not to be sick enough to be hospitalized, the number of pediatric patients in our hospitals with confirmed COVID is currently at the highest level since the pandemic began."

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO