There’s work to be done before the Cincinnati Bengals travel down south to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The No. 1 seeded Titans boast an offense that’s looking to get back the incomparable Derrick Henry at running back for their postseason run. Even if Henry doesn’t play, or is playing at less than 100%, Tennessee will hope to be able to run the ball against a Bengals defense that is below average in that regard.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO