Metalcore shredders Mikau share new EP, Abandonware

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot spent 2021 releasing a series of killer singles, and now they've announced their debut EP, Profound Morality, due April 29 via Church Road Records. It includes recent singles "Near Vision" and "Enter the Flesh," along with six other new tracks, and it promises to be some of the best and most unique metalcore released this year. With a sound that pulls not just from metalcore but also noise, industrial, goth, and more, and the ever-changing dual vocal approach of Jake Packer and Debbie Gough, Heriot cover so much ground and their music already feels on par with the genre's current leaders like Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein.fm. Along with the announcement comes new single "Coalescence." Watch the video for that one below.
Comments / 0