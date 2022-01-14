Metalcore shredders Mikau share new EP, Abandonware

Daniel Allan explores themes of acceptance and self-discovery on his latest body of work, the six-track Overstimulated EP. If you love the sounds of electro-pop then Daniel Allan is an artist who should be on your radar. This Los Angeles-based producer might be fairly fresh on the scene but has already begun to impress with tracks like “Pages” with Naliya and “Stubborn” with Jake Neumar over the past few years. He’s also flexed on his remixing abilities by twisting tunes such as Wrabel’s “flying” and “hurts like hell” as well – but for his latest project, Daniel Allan looked to shake things up even more.

