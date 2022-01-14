ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metalcore shredders Mikau share new EP, Abandonware

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikau make the kind of music the cybergoth dance party kids might dance to if they knew better. Their updated brand of mid-aughts metalcore has...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

Kush Arora announces new EP ‘Vision’

Kush Arora has announced his new EP, ‘Vision’. It’s due for release on February 7 via Tash LC’s Club Yeke. One of the four tracks on the EP, ‘Bronze Riddim’, is available now. Arora explains that the track ‘channels the madness from the past two years’: the tune was written at the outset of 2021.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Metalcore band Wounded Touch prep debut LP ‘AMERICANXIETY’ (stream a new track)

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch will follow their 2019 debut EP From Day 0 Forward (and their 2020 split with Binary and The Burning Wind) with their first full-length, AMERICANXIETY, on March 4 via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson, and it includes the recently-released lead single "Excerpts from a Violent Thesis" (which features The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad), as well as new single "Condolences and Autumn Nights," which premieres in this post.
MICHIGAN STATE
djmag.com

Burial releases new EP, 'ANTIDAWN', on Hyperdub: Listen

Burial has released a new EP, ‘ANTIDAWN', via Hyperdub. The five-track, 40-minute EP is the UK producer's first release for the label since December 2020's two-tracker 'Chemz / Dolphinz'. You can listen to it below. The EP's accompanying text says: "'Antidawn' reduces Burial's music to just the vapours. The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metalcore#Dance Party#Phantoma
musicfestivalcentral.com

Argy delivers mesmerising new "Tataki" EP on Afterlife

Seasoned style master general, Argy joins Afterlife with this two-track expedition “Tataki”. Argy’s credentials demonstrate his diversity and innate talent, which is evident here on this EP. The title track opens the release, Argy demonstrating his dexterity with a mesmerising looped vocal clip and mystical atmospherics. On...
MUSIC
djmag.com

VTSS shares new single, ‘For Your Safety’, from Technicolor EP: Listen

VTSS has shared a new single, ‘For Your Safety’, lifted from her forthcoming ‘Projections’ EP on Ninja Tune’s Technicolor imprint. Listen to it below. It’s the second single to be shared from the EP, following the release of ‘Trust Me’ at the end of November. The track, VTSS says, “captures the moment of a personal breakthrough, after months of anxiety, dying hopes and dreams; my own process of re-interpreting the outside world and re-joining the forever changed society as a person and artist”.
MUSIC
Washington City Paper

Nappy Nappa Shines as a Multifaceted Artist on New EP

Nappy Nappa’s recently released EP, Machine Boy, is built from a relationship of trust and mutual appreciation between the artist and producers. The beauty of that connection is exposed through the five songs, each by a different producer—Tooth Choir, DJ Disk, Tonto, Moses, and ricthesupersonic. Having their own artistry and style, the producers represent Nappa in five unique ways, showcasing his ability of not only flowing into each new space with ease, but also telling of his enormous respect for each producer’s vision.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
metalinjection

VOIDCEREMONY Surprise Releases New EP At The Periphery Of Human Realms

California-based progressive death metal unit Voidceremony is back with a holdover for fans as they wait for a new record. Voidceremony is now streaming their three-song demo At The Periphery Of Human Realms, whose runtime is perfect parts brutal and dizzyingly technical. "An intermission of sorts between Voidceremony's 2020 debut...
ROCK MUSIC
newportbeachindy.com

Alisha Liston Makes Musical Waves with New EP ‘Beautiful Illusions’

OC pre-teen Alisha Liston is making big waves with her newly released EP “Beautiful Illusions.” Thoughtfully crafted as artistic permission for younger teens to navigate tough emotions such as grief, and social pressures, Liston’s songs range from ballads to dance beats that uplift listeners as they struggle through the growing pains that are essential for our development.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
edmidentity.com

Get ‘Overstimulated’ with Daniel Allan’s New EP

Daniel Allan explores themes of acceptance and self-discovery on his latest body of work, the six-track Overstimulated EP. If you love the sounds of electro-pop then Daniel Allan is an artist who should be on your radar. This Los Angeles-based producer might be fairly fresh on the scene but has already begun to impress with tracks like “Pages” with Naliya and “Stubborn” with Jake Neumar over the past few years. He’s also flexed on his remixing abilities by twisting tunes such as Wrabel’s “flying” and “hurts like hell” as well – but for his latest project, Daniel Allan looked to shake things up even more.
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

Gorge and Markus Homm Team Up on New EP HOLOS

Poker Flat Recordings keeps up its prodigious release schedule with another superb EP – this time by scene statesmen Gorge and Markus Homm. Gorge (aka Pit Waldmann) is the co-owner of 8bit Records, originally from Mannheim, and has carved a singular niche for himself over the past 20-odd years. Similarly. Markus Homm has been deeply influential in developing the scene in his native Romania, and is now working alongside the Poker Flat regular Mihai Popoviciu.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Marissa Nadler Announces New EP, Shares Cover of the Alessi Brothers’ “Seabird”

Marissa Nadler has announced the release of a new EP, The Wrath of the Clouds, which will be out on February 4 via Bella Union. The EP consists of three songs recorded during the sessions for Nadler’s previous album, The Path of the Clouds in addition to two covers, one of which has been shared—her cover of the Alessi Brothers’ 1976 pop song “Seabird.” Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.
MUSIC
metalinjection

WREATH OF TONGUES Covers CONVERGE On Crushing New EP Everything Is Falling Apart

Wreath Of Tongues, purveyors of riffs and holder of possibly one of the best band names, is back with a brand new EP called Everything Is Falling Apart. The EP features the new Wreath Of Tongues single "Everything Is Falling Apart" alongside a cover of Converge's "Locust Reign," both of which will kick you ass into next week.
ROCK MUSIC
The FADER

Prentiss announces debut EP, shares “i will wait” video

Picking up where his favorite band blink-182 left off, 14-year-old singer Prentiss has the perfect voice for singing about high school heartbreak. As hyperpop grows more and more ubiquitous, he's bringing a fresh voice to the table. Today, he's announcing his debut EP, hey prentiss, with a FADER premiere of the new video for his October hit, "i will wait."
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get Your ‘Speakers Knockin” with Green Matter’s New Remix EP

Rising bass artist Green Matter releases a flurry of remixes from Speakers Knockin’ featuring Feelmonger, Solfire, Yewz, and more!. Searching for a fresh sound to feed into your system? Look no further than up-and-coming bass music prodigy Green Matter. Hailing from Denver, her debut EP Neon Nature received massive support from renowned names in the scene such as Aweminus, Trollphace, and Sullivan King. With a neon green aura and an electric stage presence to match, her sound has a unique spin on mixing melodic-style synths and intricately produced yet extremely face-blasting basslines.
MUSIC
The FADER

The Soul Rebels share two new singles in 360 audio

The Soul Rebels have been bridging the New Orleans brass band tradition with hip-hop from the city and beyond for the better part of the new millennium. They've played with Nas, Talib Kweli, Dave East, fellow fusionist Robert Glasper, and countless others, becoming one of the few New Orleans brass acts to gain popularity outside Louisiana and the niche European and Japanese markets that still support the artform. Today they shared two new singles in Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and rereleased the music video for their 2019 single "Good Time" — which features bounce legend Big Freedia, singer Denisia, and rapper Passport P (who doubles as the group's trombonist) — using the new technology.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brooklynvegan.com

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot announce debut EP ‘Profound Morality,’ share song

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot spent 2021 releasing a series of killer singles, and now they've announced their debut EP, Profound Morality, due April 29 via Church Road Records. It includes recent singles "Near Vision" and "Enter the Flesh," along with six other new tracks, and it promises to be some of the best and most unique metalcore released this year. With a sound that pulls not just from metalcore but also noise, industrial, goth, and more, and the ever-changing dual vocal approach of Jake Packer and Debbie Gough, Heriot cover so much ground and their music already feels on par with the genre's current leaders like Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein.fm. Along with the announcement comes new single "Coalescence." Watch the video for that one below.
ROCK MUSIC
The FADER

Earl Sweatshirt shares video for “Titanic”

There's been no shortage of visuals from Earl Sweatshirt's newly released LP Sick!. Today, along with the full album, arrives a video for "Titanic," directed by Rodney Passe. While Earl's flow on this song is nimble and more urgent than it's been in past years, his writing hasn't lost any of its denseness. You won't catch everything he's throwing at you in one listen. Watch the video below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy