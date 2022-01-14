ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fired! White Couple Loses Job After Video Showing Racist Tirade On New York Train

By Zack Linly
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hcd4X_0dmBKM1L00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U41gO_0dmBKM1L00

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty


A t some point, racist white people are going to have to learn that throwing bigot tantrums in public spaces might not work out well for them in the digital age where literally everyone has a camera on them at all times.

Two pigment-redacted New Yorkers were riding the train home from a basketball game when they were reportedly approached by a family of brown people with accents and apparently that was enough to trigger their hatred because they got themselves caught on camera shouting at them, throwing liquid at them and declaring that “these f**king foreigners ain’t taking over my f**king country!” (I mean, you would think residents of New York would be used to the melting pot by now, but it appears some people can’t be desensitized out of their bigotry.)

Liz Edelkind told NBC New York that she was with her 10-year-old son, her husband and two others, as they were on their way home from a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when she asked the white couple if they could change seats so her family could all sit together —and that’s when all caucasified hell broke loose.

“The couple started to verbally attack me, calling me curse words, immigrant, that I don’t pay taxes, that I have no rights in this country,” Edelkind said, adding that she was initially baffled by their behavior because her family “had nothing to do with them.”

“They threw beer at us,” she continued. “My pastor and her husband, and my husband, got in the way to protect me.” NBC noted that “a social media post from someone who claimed to witness the incident also said beer was thrown, and that the couple referred to Edelkind and her group as ‘foreigners.’”

“How dare they assume because I look or sound different that I am not a U.S. citizen,” Edelkind said. (Oh sis —welcome to America.)

So now the MTA police are now investigating the incident, but so far no arrests have been made. NBC did, however, speak with an attorney for the white couple’s employer who confirmed that they were both fired.

Don’t be surprised if they blame those pesky “foreigners” and not their own unmitigated whiteness for costing them their jobs.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Cruel ‘Karen’ Judge Ridicule Elderly Cancer Patient For Being Too Weak To Take Care Of His Yard

Herschel Walker Promoted Magical ‘Mist’ That Will ‘Clean You From COVID’…Yes, You Read That Right

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3944359" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Talk 1490

White Dad Faces Felony Hate Crime Charge After Racist Altercation With Daughter, Black Student On Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In today’s episode of The Racist Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Bigot Tree, a racist white man in Washington state is facing a felony hate crime charge after his allegedly racist daughter and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation with a Black student at their high school. The girls’ father, a whole adult, is accused of threatening to kill the Black teen, calling him racial slurs and showing up with his daughter at the Black student’s job to follow and harass him.
MONROE, WA
uticaphoenix.net

Kristen Caravana and Justin Likerman: Racist Couple Lose Their Job

A Huntington Empire Toyota dealership has fired two employees after a video of them showing them throwing a beer at an foreign family on the Long Island train goes viral. The two employees have been identified as Kristen Caravana and Justin Likerman. The incident occurred on January 10th. The family was on their way home from a New York Knicks game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
Atlanta Daily World

White Couple Assaults Black Man After Hotel Employees Help Him First [VIDEO]

There are far too many Karen incidents happening in real life –– many of which end up on tape and on the web. In a recently captured now-viral video, a white couple is seen physically attacking a Black man after Hilton hotel employees helped him first. The video, which has now been viewed more than 819,000 times on Twitter, begins with a tense situation where the couple is arguing with staff while the Black man –– who was helped first because he’s a Diamond Member with the hotel –– waits at the desk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Whiteness#Racism#New Yorkers#F King#Lirr Train#Nbc New York
US News and World Report

Video Shows Man on Fire After Police Hit Him With Stun Gun

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when police officer used a stun gun on him at a New York police station in October. Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows Jason...
CATSKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
MTA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WPFO

Maine company sued after fire that killed 17 in New York

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine company is now being sued after a fire in New York that left 17 people dead over the weekend. A lawsuit has been filed against Portland-based LIHC Investment Group, which is one of the owners of the Bronx building. The lawsuit is claiming negligence, in...
PORTLAND, ME
smobserved.com

Video of Freight Train Yard in Chicago Shows Trains Being Looted by Men

If you didn't get that laptop you ordered on Amazon, I think I can explain why. A video posted to twitter shows men looting a freight train as it stops in a Chicago rail yard. This problem which has recently come to light in Los Angeles, appears to be affecting other rail yards in other towns as well. It is one of the causes of the supply chain crisis in the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Exclusive: Witness Describes Subway Push That Killed Michelle Go In Times Square: ‘I See This Man Start Charging’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about the woman who was pushed in front of a subway train and killed in Times Square on Saturday, and for the first time, we’re also hearing from a woman who witnessed the attack. She spoke exclusively Sunday to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was kind of surreal. It was mainly, like, I was seeing what was happening,” Maria Coste-Weber said. Coste-Weber says, in a split second, she witnessed a nightmare unfold right in front of her. The Manhattan resident was in the Times Square station on Saturday morning when she noticed a commotion near her. “As I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mother Of 19-Year-Old Killed At East Harlem Burger King Seeks Tough Sentence For Alleged Shooter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kristie Nieves, the mother of Krystal Bayron Nieves, said Monday she’s seeking a tough sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing her daughter at a Burger King in East Harlem. Police said an armed robber entered the restaurant, stole $100 and shot the 19-year-old cashier on January 9. Winston Glynn was arrested and charged with murder days later. Nieves said Glynn should stay behind bars. “This person took my life. I don’t want him out of jail again, ever again,” Nieves said through a translator. Nieves called for security to be put in every fast food restaurant. She said she also works at a fast food restaurant and is scared to go back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Surveillance video shows police officer shooting dead pet dog over barking complaint in Miami

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of NYC subway attack victim Michelle Go speak out

The family of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square station in New York City, have issued a statement saying that they are “in a state of shock”.The family said they are “grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend”. “We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others,” they added in the statement shared with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy