The following students have been named to East Georgia State College’s Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s Honor and Dean’s Merit Lists. To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 15 or more hours of course work. Students named to the Dean’s Merit List must have a semester average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 but less than 15 semester hours of course work.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO