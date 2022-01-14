ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ari Shapiro

Congo Basin peatlands have trapped years' worth of carbon. How can they be protected?

By Ari Shapiro
boisestatepublicradio.org
 5 days ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist John Cannon about the dangers of destroying a hidden peatland in the Congo...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase.
ASTRONOMY
boisestatepublicradio.org

The $145 billion cost of deadly 2021 climate disasters

Last year was the deadliest year for weather and climate disasters in a decade, according to a new report out this week from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They also counted 20 disasters that exceeded $1 billion each in damage. Adam Smith, a climatologist and economist with NOAA, speaks...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo Basin#Npr#Radio#All Things Considered
The Conversation U.S.

Batteries get hyped, but pumped hydro provides the vast majority of long-term energy storage essential for renewable power – here’s how it works

To cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half within a decade, the Biden administration’s goal, the U.S. is going to need a lot more solar and wind power generation, and lots of cheap energy storage. Wind and solar power vary over the course of a day, so energy storage is essential to provide a continuous flow of electricity. But today’s batteries are typically quite small and store enough energy for only a few hours of electricity. To rely more on wind and solar power, the U.S. will need more overnight and longer-term storage as well. While battery innovations get a lot of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
boisestatepublicradio.org

Is abundance the answer to America's problems?

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson has laid out what he calls a “simple plan to solve all of America’s problems” — the abundance agenda. More spending, more building and more education to boost the supply of essential goods and services. We speak with Thompson for more.
Nature.com

Low NO and variable CH fluxes from tropical forest soils of the Congo Basin

Globally, tropical forests are assumed to be an important source of atmospheric nitrous oxide (N2O) and sink for methane (CH4). Yet, although the Congo Basin comprises the second largest tropical forest and is considered the most pristine large basin left on Earth, in situ N2O and CH4 flux measurements are scarce. Here, we provide multi-year data derived from on-ground soil flux (n"‰="‰1558) and riverine dissolved gas concentration (n"‰="‰332) measurements spanning montane, swamp, and lowland forests. Each forest type core monitoring site was sampled at least for one hydrological year between 2016 - 2020 at a frequency of 7-14 days. We estimate a terrestrial CH4 uptake (in kg CH4-C haâˆ’1 yrâˆ’1) for montane (âˆ’4.28) and lowland forests (âˆ’3.52) and a massive CH4 release from swamp forests (non-inundated 2.68; inundated 341). All investigated forest types were a N2O source (except for inundated swamp forest) with 0.93, 1.56, 3.5, and âˆ’0.19"‰kg N2O-N haâˆ’1 yrâˆ’1 for montane, lowland, non-inundated swamp, and inundated swamp forests, respectively.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
boisestatepublicradio.org

The volcano in Tonga is still erupting which could make clean up difficult

Now to the South Pacific, where surveillance flights are assessing damage on the island nation of Tonga following the weekend eruption of a massive underwater volcano. No deaths have been reported so far. But as reporter Ashley Westerman tells us, experts say the volcano continues to erupt, just at a lower intensity, which could make cleanup difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists warn against artificially dimming the Sun to fight global warming

Plans to dim the Sun’s rays in order to slow the effects of global warming are potentially dangerous and should be forbidden by governments, a group of scientists and policy experts have said.One of the plans includes injecting billions of sulphur particles into the atmosphere – but the success of any plan would be far outweighed by the drawbacks."Solar geoengineering deployment cannot be governed globally in a fair, inclusive and effective manner," said the open letter, published in the journal WIREs Climate Change as reported by Phys.org."We therefore call for immediate political action from governments, the United Nations and other actors...
ASTRONOMY
boisestatepublicradio.org

Report outlines how India's ruling party turned social engineering into an app

A new investigation from Indian non-profit news outlet The Wire details allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party, has built an app that makes social engineering easier. That can be anything from artificially promoting a hashtag to harassing journalists. We’ll speak with Devesh Kumar, one of...
CELL PHONES
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Philippines struggles to recover from a typhoon, especially Siargao Island

Lying in the path of many of the fiercest storms in the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines is accustomed to natural disasters. But one month after super Typhoon Rai laid waste to a swath of Philippine islands, rehabilitation has been painfully slow. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports on one of the island's worst affected and last to receive help.
ENVIRONMENT
techstartups.com

Bill Gates warns of other pandemics potentially far worse than Covid-19; calls on governments to prepare for the next global outbreak

Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boisestatepublicradio.org

New investigation finds massive undercount of COVID-19 death toll in U.S.

Between 2020 and 2021, about 1 million more Americans died than in normal non-pandemic years. But only 800,000 of those excess deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, which public health experts say suggests a massive undercount. An investigation by Documenting COVID-19 and the USA Today Network revealed that inaccurate death...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

The Surprisingly Low Price Tag on Preventing Climate Disaster

A s the climate crisis worsens, too many people are swinging from denial straight to despair. A few years ago, it was common to hear people deny climate change, downplay the enormousness of the threat, or argue that it is far too soon to worry about it. Now many people say it’s too late. The apocalypse is coming, and there is nothing we can do to prevent it.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient

Outside of the world’s oceans, groundwater is one of the largest stores of water on Earth. While it might appear that the planet is covered in vast lakes and river systems, they make up only 0.01 per cent of the Earth’s water. In fact, we now know there is 100 times as much groundwater on this planet as there is freshwater on its surface. Groundwater is the water contained beneath the Earth’s surface. It’s stored in the tiny cracks found within rock and the spaces between soil particles. It can extend deep into the subsurface, at least as much...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fish stocks changing habitats due to climate crisis ‘could lead to international disputes’

The climate crisis is affecting the movement of nearly half of the fish stocks that cross international borders in a trend that risks sparking international conflict, according to researchers.By the end of the century, 45 per cent of these populations will have shifted significantly from their historical habitats and migration paths, a new study found. This figure will be just under a quarter by 2030, the researchers projected. Dr Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, the lead author, said the findings could “completely change” the dynamics between countries who fish populations that move between international waters. While changes to distributions of these catches have...
The Independent

UK faces annual climate damage bill of billions – Government analysis

The UK faces annual costs of billions from the likes of flooding and heatwaves by the mid-century, a Government risk assessment has found.The cost of climate change to the UK is set to rise to at least one percent of the GDP by 2045, with economic damage exceeding £1 billion per year in each of eight key areas by 2050 even if temperature rises are limited to 2C, it warned.They include the health risks of high temperatures, the impacts of river and flash flooding on communities, buildings and business sites, and damage to carbon locked up in peatlands and woodlands.New...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Plastic crisis threatens planet as much as climate change, needs binding treaty, report warns

Rampant pollution from the overproduction of plastics poses a major threat to the planet’s basic ability to maintain a habitable environment, a new report has warned. It also called for a new UN treaty committing nations to better interventions against the crisis.The report, published on Tuesday by the Environment Investigation Agency – an international NGO that investigates and campaigns against environmental crime and abuse – said the threat from plastic pollution is almost equivalent to climate change.Citing previous studies, the report warned that the emissions of virgin plastic into oceans alone are expected to triple by 2040, threatening the ability...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy