Since leaving Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has managed to find a place in genre cinema. Borrego is her latest entry into horror and shows that while the actor may be up to the task, the writing has not always managed to keep pace with her. The film is about a young botanist named Elly (Hale) who has witnessed a plane crash. When Elly goes to investigate, she is taken hostage by the pilot (Leynar Gomez), who turns out to be a drug mule. Her only chance for survival is to take him to the drop off point.

