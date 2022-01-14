ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 4: Is the writing process already underway?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor everyone out there pumped to see Succession season 4 down the road, trust us when we saw that we’re right there with you — even if we know full well that it’s going to be a long wait. Yet, are there at least some signs...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 3 photo: Trouble with Kate and Toby?

One of the things we’re nervous about entering This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is rather clear: The state of Kate and Toby. We’re at a point in this story now where there’s no sense in questioning whether or not the two are going to be splitting up — we know that it’s happening. At some point years down the road, Kate ends up marrying Phillip. Toby’s romantic future beyond the divorce is unclear. We just have to see now if there’s any one incident that leads to the split happening.
TV SERIES
younghollywood.com

"Euphoria" Season 2 Already Has TikTok Buzzing (and Trending)!

The first episode of "Euphoria" Season 2 dropped on Sunday night (January 9), and you know what that means: Actively obsessing over characters’ outfits? Recreating scenes? Recording our reactions to watching the first episode? Make-up inspirations? Yes, yes, and all yes!. With so much already going down in the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Does Jon Huertas know Miguel’s fate?

What happens to Miguel in the future on This Is Us? We know that’s one of the biggest questions out there. This is a character who ends up married to Rebecca and yet, he hasn’t been seen yet in the flash-forwards. This leads, of course to a number of questions. Is he dead? Did he leave her? Is he just off at the grocery store? We hope that there will be an answer at some point, but it feels like we’re going to be waiting for a good while.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 spoilers: How long will the ice storm last?

Going into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we knew that there was going to be an ice storm at the center of the action. However, it was not entirely clear just how long said storm was going to last. Usually, we see these big, start-of-the-season crises last for just a couple of weeks and that’s it. Ultimately, thought, this time around we’re going to see things play out a little bit different.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: How Elsa processes Ennis’ death

As you look towards 1883 season 1 episode 6 later this month, it’s already clear that the world will be very different than what it was in the past. After all, Elsa Dutton had this epic love story with Ennis, who she felt would be the perfect other half for the bulk of her future.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale theory: Is Coach Ben about to die?

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, there are SO many different things to think about. Take, for example, the status of one Coach Ben. Think back to the start of the series, where we saw what looked to be a ritualistic tribal gathering led by a woman sporting some mysterious antlers. She’s been dubbed the “Antler Queen,” and there are already a number of different theories as to who that person could be.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!. In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10 (finale): Who is the Antler Queen?

Who is the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets? Entering the season 1 finale, this is one of the huge questions that is out there. For those wanting more context, go back to the very start of the series and that ritualistic, shocking scene where we saw many of the survivors sporting various masks made from things that were a part of the wilderness. At the center of all of them is the character known as Antler Queen, who had the most elaborate headpiece of them all. They may be the leader of this particular faction, and if nothing else, it shows just how far these characters transform during their time stranded from society.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Is Jackie dead? What happened?

Entering the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, it made sense for a major character to be killed. Here was the question: What character would it be, and how would they die?. The big surprise to us was learning exactly who was gone: Jackie. This is not someone...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Jules questions Rue, Elliot

In just a handful of days you’re going to have a chance to see Euphoria season 2 episode 2 arrive on HBO. Do you want some other insight into what’s coming? The story here is titled “Out of Touch,” and it looks like relationships are going to be a big part of where things go from here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 10 renewal hopes: The latest on the ratings

Over the next month and a half or so, we’re hoping to get some more news on The Blacklist season 10. Will we end up seeing the NBC show back for another batch of episodes?. We know that one of the determining factors for the show’s future comes of course via its ratings and, at least for the time being, those continue to give us hope. For example, this past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.4 million viewers, which makes it the second most-watched episode of the season behind the Ressler one earlier this month. It’s good to see growth early on in the new year and most importantly, The Blacklist is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and also down only 5% in total viewers. That sort of retention is rare in this modern day and age.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: There is more romance on the way!

Season 2 is coming on Netflix this March, and we know that there’s going to be all sorts of fantastic drama that comes with it!. But will there be romance? We know that there was panic the moment that it was revealed that Rege-Jean Page was leaving the role of the Duke of Hastings. Yet, this show clearly has a plan, and that includes finding another way to please people who adored the first season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover coming?

Season 5 is still going to be on hiatus for the next few weeks but for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead to the long-term future. Is there any change at all for a crossover involving both this show and 9-1-1: Lone Star?. The first thing that...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 4: Brian Cox talks current progress, Jeremy Strong

Season 4 is coming to HBO — unfortunately, we’re still far away from it happening. There’s no premiere date as of yet, and nor is there official word on when production will begin. We have a feeling that it will start in the late spring/early summer, at least if things go according to plan.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Archive 81 season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big premiere today, is there a chance at an Archive 81 season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, should we expect this to be the end of the road? There’s always a lot to talk about when it comes to a show like this, so we’re diving right in through the rest of this article.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back?

Following the big finale on Showtime this weekend, when can you expect Yellowjackets season 2 to premiere? Obviously, we wish that it was coming as soon as humanly possible!. For the time being, though, here is what we know: First and foremost, there will be another batch of episodes! This comes on the heels of the show performing very well for its first batch of episodes, which we credit the storytelling for alongside it airing after Dexter: New Blood. It was a really smart move to air these shows next to each other, given that they felt on the surface like they would share an audience. That proved to be correct.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is filming back underway on new episodes?

Season 9 is going to be returning with new episodes tomorrow night on NBC, but what’s going on with production? Is the cast and crew back at work?. Well, let’s start things off here by sharing the good news: As of earlier this week, the team was very-much back to work. Hopefully, they’ll continue to stay safe, as the presence of the virus in some areas has led to filming shutdowns for series like Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS.
TV SERIES

