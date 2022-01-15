Kazakhstan: Who sparked deadly violence?

Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city said Thursday that 12 officers have been killed in clashes with protesters. One of the police officers was found beheaded. State news channel Khabar-24 cited the city commandant’s office as saying Thursday that another 353 law-enforcement officers were injured. Earlier, police officials said...
ALMATY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty on Thursday as Russia sent in paratroopers to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight into the early hours...
Riot police prepare to block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about a thousand people Tuesday night in Almaty and that some demonstrators were detained. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)
Yesterday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered security forces to ‘kill without warning’ to crush the violent protests that have reportedly left dozens dead. Tokayev said the unrest began earlier this week as protests against rising fuel prices were masterminded by ‘terrorist bandits’ from both inside and outside the country. Media officials in the country reported that 18 security personnel and 26 ‘armed criminals’ had been killed in the protests with more than 3,000 people detained. The president said the situation had ‘stabilized’ and that the ‘introduction of a state of emergency is yielding results.’
ALMATY (Reuters) – Russia has sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan as part of an international peacekeeping force to quell deadly unrest in the central Asian country, a military alliance of former Soviet states said on Thursday. Earlier, Kazakh police said forces had “eliminated” tens of rioters in the largest city...
A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
Far-right extremist Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he appeared in court on Tuesday for a parole hearing 10 years after killing 77 people in a series of attacks that shocked Norway. On July 22, 2011, Breivik planted a bomb in Oslo’s government district, killing eight people, and shot...
Police in Germany are investigating thousands of cases of suspected forgery of coronavirus vaccine certificates, the dpa news agency reported Wednesday.It cited figures obtained from the country's 16 states showing more than 12,000 police investigations have been opened nationwide.Dpa reported that the number of probes surged in December, after authorities announced new restrictions that largely locked unvaccinated people out of public life.Those who supply or use fake certificates could face severe penalties, from fines and suspended prison sentences to losing their jobs.Prosecutors have opened a manslaughter investigation in one case after a woman used a fake vaccine certificate to...
A woman was not told her neighbour had threatened to kill her just hours before he murdered her, a review has found. Zac Jackson strangled Katy Sprague, 51, at a supported living complex they both lived at in Cambridge in November 2019. A review found failures were made in Jackson's...
Ten prisoners have been found guilty of raping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot at an overcrowded jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thirty-seven women and a teenage girl testified that they were repeatedly raped during a three-day riot at Kasapa Central Prison near Lubumbashi in 2020.
Two 17-year-olds were assaulted by a man carrying a knife in Newton Abbot, Devon, according to police. The male victim was injured in the back and head and the female victim suffered a hand injury. Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault on Sherborne Road near...
An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Scotland Yard's Madeleine McCann team has 'more open thinking' and is still treating her disappearance as a missing person's investigation – despite German prosecutors insisting she is dead. Among other theories, the bespoke London unit of officers codenamed Operation Grange is still working on a possibility she may be...
A man shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.The 44-year-old, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in a standoff with police and SWAT teams that lasted at least 10 hours.The incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, saw police first called on Saturday at 11am local time. Akram was killed at around 9pm.All four hostages had been released without physical harm.During the incident, the man could be heard ranting on a live-stream in what was reported to sound like a British accent.Today, the Foreign Office confirmed that...
Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges.
Russia is sending troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, in a deployment further beefing up Russian military assets near Ukraine amid Western fears of an invasion.Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the drills are intended to practice a joint response to external threats by the alliance of Russia and Belarus, which have close political, economic and military ties. Fomin didn’t say how many troops and weapons were being redeployed for the exercises, or give the number of troops that will be involved in the war games.Ukrainian officials have warned that...
Comments / 0