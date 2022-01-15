Kazakhstan: Who sparked deadly violence?

Yesterday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered security forces to ‘kill without warning’ to crush the violent protests that have reportedly left dozens dead. Tokayev said the unrest began earlier this week as protests against rising fuel prices were masterminded by ‘terrorist bandits’ from both inside and outside the country. Media officials in the country reported that 18 security personnel and 26 ‘armed criminals’ had been killed in the protests with more than 3,000 people detained. The president said the situation had ‘stabilized’ and that the ‘introduction of a state of emergency is yielding results.’

