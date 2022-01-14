ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Grain Close: Corn Quietly Sneaks Higher, Wheat, Soybeans Fall

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
agfax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch corn started a little lower Friday, but by the end of the day closed up 8 3/4 cents — one of only two grain-related contracts to post a higher close for the day. Soybeans, meal and...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

Fertilizer Prices Fall, Diesel Prices Climb

Late last week, Bloomberg writers Elizabeth Elkin and Allison Smith reported that, “North American farmers could be looking at less expensive crop nutrients this year, potentially easing the pressure on food costs that have pushed up consumer prices. “The Green Markets North American Fertilizer Price Index, which more than...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Technical Support, Higher Meat Prices Boost Futures

Livestock futures all closed higher Wednesday amid excellent technical interest and fundamental interest, as both pork and beef prices jumped. It was a strong day throughout the livestock contracts as the entire marketplace closed higher. It was especially surprising to see the feeder cattle contracts close higher amid the corn market’s jump in prices well above $6.00 a bushel.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Push Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 8 1/4 cents, March soybeans were up 15 3/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 17 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, trying to stabilize after Tuesday’s 1.5% loss. This is earnings report season and Goldman Sachs was one of Tuesday’s disappointments with several more reports due out Wednesday. Rising interest rates are also a concern after the yield on 10-year T-Notes hit a new two-year high Tuesday. According to the Wall Street Journal, the yield on Germany’s 10-year bond turned positive for the first time in over two and a half years.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Sharply Higher on Inflation

The cotton market surged to ten-year highs Wednesday morning as traders are sensing inflation is here to stay. It is thought certain speculative money may be leaving the various stock markets to wander over into the world of commodities. Also supporting the higher price move is the fact USDA surprisingly lowered the 2021 production in its January WASDE.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Dtn#Soybeans#Heating Oil
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Packers Need Hogs, Not Afraid to Bid Up for Them

Cattle were under pressure with feeder cattle leading the way. Futures just could not find buying interest when cattle began trading early in the week at steady to lower prices. Hogs were impressive even though cutouts were lower. Strong cash provided support. Cattle: Lower. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $215.95 +$3.39*
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Buying Cattle With Time

Some Northern dressed trade saw cattle sell with time for the weeks of Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. Heading into Wednesday, keeping an eye on slaughter speeds remains incredibly important as Tuesday’s speeds were stronger. Hog prices closed $4.08 higher on the National Direct Afternoon Hog Report, with a...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cautious Start to the Week

Live cattle and hogs were the recipients of short covering into the holiday weekend. Hog futures may resume the uptrend if slaughter pace improves. Cattle: Lower. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $212.56 +$0.97*. Hogs: Steady. Futures: Higher. Lean Equiv: $96.02 -$6.15**. *Based on formula estimating live cattle equivalent of gross packer...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade to Begin Holiday-Shortened Week

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 5 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 13 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 6 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain prices are mostly weaker overnight, led by soymeal and soybeans while wheat contracts carve out gains. Equity indices...
MARKETS
agdaily.com

Analyzing profits: Will soybeans or corn be more profitable in 2022?

Rising fertilizer and input costs are making the decision to plant corn vs. soybeans especially difficult for growers seeking maximum profit potential this season. While some growers are considering a switch to soybeans as a way to avoid costly fertilizer expenses, that may just shift nutrient focus. “While soybeans don’t...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Bleed Lower on Processing Concerns

The cattle complex is worried about processing speeds as the market looks at its third week of lower chain speeds. The cattle contracts are having a tough start to the week as a lag in production could hinder the market’s ability to rally. Meanwhile, the lean hog contracts are seeing support growing stronger in their nearby contracts as the market crosses its fingers for more export opportunities.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Cleveland on Cotton: Bullish USDA Reports, Encouraging Signs in Exports

Cotton shot sharply higher this week, bulled higher by USDA’s supply demand report and a very strong export sales report. Exports shipments continue to lag but are demonstrating encouraging signs. All contract months closed higher with December closing at a life of contract high. The old crop contracts months all closed essentially on their respective weekly highs.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released this week by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up 7% from 2020...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Limited Volatility Expected

Cattle futures traded within a fairly tight range Thursday as traders assess the impact of lower cash, lighter processing and strong boxed beef demand. Hogs set themselves apart Thursday with higher cash and a potential record increase in cutouts. However, futures showed limited reaction. Cattle: Steady. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Rally Into Afternoon

If the livestock contracts can champion a higher close Friday afternoon, the markets may be set up to start next week off on a positive note. The livestock complex has had a successful morning, and largely the contracts are rallying into Friday afternoon. But there’s a blanket of caution that continues to hover over the market as processing speeds are not yet back to full capacity and remain a wild card, as no one knows when chain speeds will be back to full bore.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Finishes With Strong Highs

The cotton market reversed course Friday to close with triple-digit gains. This week the market saw a bullish supply and demand report and bullish export sales, which fundamentally rallied prices. USDA lowered the 2021 crop and ending stocks in its January WASDE. The spot March has gained nearly 3% so far this week, posting its sixth higher consecutive week of higher closings.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Prices Continue to Rise, but at Slower Pace

It’s a new year, but the same story of fertilizer prices moving higher. Average retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the first week of January 2022. However, the percentages by which prices climbed were much lower than they have been in recent months. Only one fertilizer was up a...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Break in Corn Prices Sends Cattle Higher

With the onset of weaker corn prices, the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts have seen a modest rally in their contracts. The cattle contracts are delighted to see the corn market’s regression, and both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are rallying into Thursday afternoon. Upon seeing China from Thursday’s export report, the lean hog market isn’t as impressed with the day and is trending lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Reduced Slaughter Limits Potential

What was feared, came to fruition for live cattle with cash generally $2.00 lower Wednesday. Slower processing speeds leave packers less aggressive at a time when feedlots need to move cattle. Hog futures did an about face as the market corrected from the selling phase. Cattle: Lower. Futures: Lower. Live...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy