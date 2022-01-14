DTN Grain Close: Corn Quietly Sneaks Higher, Wheat, Soybeans Fall

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 8 1/4 cents, March soybeans were up 15 3/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 17 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, trying to stabilize after Tuesday’s 1.5% loss. This is earnings report season and Goldman Sachs was one of Tuesday’s disappointments with several more reports due out Wednesday. Rising interest rates are also a concern after the yield on 10-year T-Notes hit a new two-year high Tuesday. According to the Wall Street Journal, the yield on Germany’s 10-year bond turned positive for the first time in over two and a half years.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO