Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers will be back inside FedEx Forum on Thursday night to take on the SMU Mustangs in the Larry Brown revenge game. The game is scheduled for 6pm and will be televised on ESPN2. Tim Jankovich’s team enters as winners in 10 of their last 11 and are 13-4, and 4-1 in conference play, with their only loss coming on the road at Cincinnati. SMU is currently ranked three spots behind the Tigers in the NET at 66, making this a Quad 2 home game.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO