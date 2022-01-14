ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTN Cotton Close: Finishes With Strong Highs

By Keith Brown, DTN Contributing Cotton Analyst
agfax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cotton market reversed course Friday to close with triple-digit gains. This week the market saw a bullish supply and demand report and bullish export sales, which fundamentally rallied prices. USDA lowered the 2021 crop and ending stocks in its...

agfax.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
