Tulsa, OK

9th Annual 'Dream Meet' Put On By Aim High Academy

By Amy Slanchik
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of gymnasts from around the region are in Tulsa this weekend for the 9th Annual Dream Meet put on by Aim High Academy. "This is the largest artistic gymnastics competition in the state of Oklahoma,” Aim High Academy Founding Executive Director, Jennifer Bjornberg said. "It's a bit...

www.newson6.com

