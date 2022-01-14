ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is ordered to return $64M, barred from drug industry

NPR
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Martin Shkreli must return $64.6 million in profits that he and his former company reaped from raising the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim, a federal judge ruled Friday, while also barring the provocative, imprisoned ex-CEO from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Donald Trump
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
NPR

New York AG James says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials

The New York attorney general's office says it has uncovered evidence of financial irregularities at former President Donald Trump's business. Attorney General Letitia James detailed the findings in a court document filed Tuesday night. Her office seeks to compel Trump to testify under oath, as well as two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Price#Generic Drug#Turing Pharmaceuticals#Congress#Vyera Pharmaceuticals
NPR

Trump Organization deceived banks and IRS, New York Attorney General James says

New York's Attorney General says the Trump Organization deliberately misled banks, insurers and the IRS for many years. She lays out her evidence in a new court filing. President Trump's family business deliberately deceived banks, insurers and the Internal Revenue Service for many years in order to improve its own financial position. That is according to the New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose office has been conducting a civil probe of Trump businesses since 2019. In a statement shared late on Tuesday, James says she has reached a, quote, "preliminary determination that there was fraud."
POTUS
NPR

Carhartt blowback shows the tightrope companies face over vaccine mandate decisions

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test rule for private employers, companies nationwide are faced with a decision: Go ahead with a vaccine mandate anyway, or abandon it. No matter which path companies choose, backlash appears near certain. This week, workwear company Carhartt became the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FTC
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Top Wall Street bank executive stands firm on vaccine mandate after Supreme Court decision

While the US Supreme Court may have ruled against the OSHA coronavirus vaccine mandate affecting companies with more than 100 employees, some Wall Street executives are refusing to budge on their own rules requiring vaccination. Among them is Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, America's largest bank by assets. The company operates nine offices, according to Forbes. The company claims that 97 per cent of its staff is vaccinated. “To go to the office, you have to be vaxxed, and if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office,” Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy