Just as true champagne can only come from the Champagne region of France, the Swiss claim that authentic Gruyère can only come from their Gruyère region (via Acquistapace's). We say "claim," because the French disagree. They've fought for the right to have prestigious marks of quality on their Gruyère, even though it has a different taste and appearance than the Swiss version. According to The Guardian, both France and Switzerland received an Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée (AOC), which is granted to "regional products with specific characteristics and taste produced with traditional methods." Both countries accepted this honor and were peacefully producing Gruyère until France sought out an even higher honor that is recognized internationally.

