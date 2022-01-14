ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Use Caution Around Trains

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 5 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (January 14, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach Fire Department, and West Palm Beach Police Department remind pedestrians, motorists and cyclists to make safe choices around trains and crossings.

  • Stop, look both ways, and listen. Remember that trains always have the right of way.
  • Never try to drive around a lowering gate. Never ignore signals, and always use caution.
  • Do not drive or walk around crossing gates when they are down. It is dangerous and illegal.
  • Remain alert and aware when near railroad tracks. Remember, trains operate in both directions.
  • Only cross the tracks at a railroad crossing. Never walk alongside the tracks. Doing so is dangerous and illegal.
  • Make sure you have room to get across. Once you enter the crossing, keep moving.
  • Never stop on the tracks.

Brightline has informed the city that beginning Monday, January 17, 2021 it will run qualifying trains, with maximum speeds of 60 miles per hour, between 23rd Street in West Palm Beach and Cocoa. Qualifying runs are the federally approved approach to familiarize certified engineers and conductors with new rail territory. Per federal statute, Brightline and freight trains will be required to blow the horn as they approach at-grade crossings or during an emergency if they are not operating in an established quiet zone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Trains#Look Both Ways
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

115
Followers
495
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy