Use Caution Around Trains

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (January 14, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach Fire Department, and West Palm Beach Police Department remind pedestrians, motorists and cyclists to make safe choices around trains and crossings.

Stop, look both ways, and listen. Remember that trains always have the right of way.

Never try to drive around a lowering gate. Never ignore signals, and always use caution.

Do not drive or walk around crossing gates when they are down. It is dangerous and illegal.

Remain alert and aware when near railroad tracks. Remember, trains operate in both directions.

Only cross the tracks at a railroad crossing. Never walk alongside the tracks. Doing so is dangerous and illegal.

Make sure you have room to get across. Once you enter the crossing, keep moving.

Never stop on the tracks.

Brightline has informed the city that beginning Monday, January 17, 2021 it will run qualifying trains, with maximum speeds of 60 miles per hour, between 23rd Street in West Palm Beach and Cocoa. Qualifying runs are the federally approved approach to familiarize certified engineers and conductors with new rail territory. Per federal statute, Brightline and freight trains will be required to blow the horn as they approach at-grade crossings or during an emergency if they are not operating in an established quiet zone.