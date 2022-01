On January 19, the Social Security checks worth $1,657 will be sent out to every eligible American as part of the Cola increase in 2022. As part of the Cola increase Social Security in 2022, starting January 19, those who were born between the 11th and 20th will get their checks on the third Wednesday of each month. Following the upcoming checks, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment amounts increase with the cost-of-living increases that apply to Social Security benefits.

