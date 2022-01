It’s been said that a reader lives a thousand lives. A notion that, for the high-on-life type, sounds pretty appealing. Turning the page allows you to adventure through time and place and with characters you might otherwise have never been able to meet. Reading is a soul-deepening ritual, but for many of us, it often falls by the wayside. The push and pull between reading as a life-enhancing activity while also being notoriously difficult to stick with on a regular basis is an all too familiar struggle; and probably why it’s such a popular New Year’s resolution.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO