New York movie theaters are now eligible to serve liquor. The New York State Liquor Authority just ruled that exhibitors can apply for a liquor license or upgrade their existing ones. Over the pandemic, a lot of consumers got used to the creature comforts that were expanded. Now, these establishments are trying to sweeten the pot to get people to return. As of right now, theater-goers have to buy an alcoholic beverage at concessions and drink before entering the theater. There are some exceptions like Alamo Drafthouse and other cinemas where a full kitchen staff is employed. Now, not just anyone can begin handing out Fireball shots, they will have to go through the correct channels with the New York State Liquor Agency. But, fans of the movies are celebrating this as a win.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO