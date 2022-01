Tim McGraw’s song “always be humble and kind has kept us going thru the last year and today. I’m writing this letter in hopes that the horror we have been thru as a Wildlife Rehabber in Northwestern Wisconsin will open the eyes of people. I started the Rehab to save the orphans and injured wildlife and to help people. I have been an officer for so many years I thought in retirement I could also help. It cost thousands of dollars to get the enclosures how the DNR wanted them and even after retirement I had to go back to work to use that paycheck for the critters care. We cared for the critters 24/7 365 days a year since 2009 despite the horrible way we were treated by the DNR just for being a volunteer. They revoked our license now over saving a racoon. In 2013 they took my conservation job for saving the bear Cindy Lou. During CWD they wanted the fawns killed and not rehabbed, we went to Conservation congress and stopped that after a fawn was bludgeoned to death by a biologist. In 2019 they brought us a tame bear cub and then after release the DNR shot her to death as a biologist fed her cookies, despite our cries and begging not to. In 2020 they want baby Felidae, minks, bats, fawns and weasels killed not rehabbed because of COVID. I disagreed as there was not millions of dead cats from COVID. Please help us!

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO