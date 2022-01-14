Best Doc McStuffins toy

Like so very many others, I am truly a huge fan of Walt Disney, and I continue to marvel at his truly creative genius. Walt Disney was born in Chicago on Dec. 5, 1901, and passed away on Dec. 15, 1966, at age 65. The cause of his death was lung cancer. He was a very highly successful American entrepreneur, writer, voice actor, and film producer. He was perhaps the greatest pioneer of animation in the United States animation industry, as he introduced numerous developments in the production of cartoons. As a film producer, he holds the record for most Academy Awards earned by an individual, having won 22 Oscars from 59 Oscar nominations. He was also presented with two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards, an Emmy Award, and many other honors from numerous other sources.
