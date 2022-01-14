ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

County Crime Report: Jan. 14

By Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Jan. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a suspect stealing two rocking chairs, valued at $90, from a porch. The case is active.

Jan. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of a house being vandalized with eggs. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to a construction site on Old Charlotte Highway following a report of a suspect stealing two batteries, valued at $200, from a bulldozer. The case is active.

Jan. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a round bar table, valued at $600, from a yard. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dockery Road following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a shop building and stealing tools, valued at $1,500, an air compressor, valued at $150, four ladders, valued at $100, two red Craftsman toolbox with chrome handles, valued at $209, a stove, valued at $600, and a white 5 x 10 pull behind trailer with rotted tires and without the bed, valued at $1,697. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:11 p.m., deputies responded to Green Street following a report of a suspect using a debit card for $302 without permission. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 4:01 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freeman Mill Road following a report of a stolen 2019 Polaris Ranger Highlifter, valued at $35,000. The case is active.

NORMAN — At 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Research Farm Road following a report of a suspect trying to get a victim to pay $1,300. The case is active.

Jan. 10

HAMLET — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Circlewood Drive following a report of an unauthorized debit transaction for $66.09. The case is active.

Jan. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to New Diggs Church on Mizpah Road following a report of an unknown suspect breaking two windows, valued at $300, to gain entry. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:04 p.m., police responded to Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue following a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Drive following a report of an unauthorized use of a debit card for $198.22. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect entering a home and stealing a 75” tv, valued at $500, a 55” tv, valued at $300, a JBL speaker, valued at $75, and an Xbox One game system, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:06 p.m., deputies responded to BB&T on Horseshoe Road following a report of fraud of a total amount around $20,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:42 a.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:12 p.m., police responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect stealing a Samsung acoustic beam soundbar, valued at $349, an anti-theft spider wrap, valued at $12, and baby Pampers, valued at $43. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kelly Wayne Clayton.

Jan. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:37 a.m., police responded to Corner Cupboard on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect burning a victim’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, valued at $4,000, with a jug of kerosene. The case is active.

Jan. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:03 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of a suspect attempting to break into a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:33 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect attempting to take a victim’s pocketbook, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

