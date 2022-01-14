DRIVE Broadband

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRIVE held a press conference...

www.dailyitem.com

Related
WDIO-TV

Expanding broadband in the Cloquet community

Having broadband has become one of the essential resources to have in this day and age. The community of Cloquet has been evaluating the needs and options to improve broadband service within the eastern city limits of Cloquet. “We have different information from different areas of the community. That is...
CLOQUET, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet working to improve broadband access

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -Cloquet, MN-- Cloquet city leaders want to make it easier for everyone to access the internet. The Cloquet Broadband Committee is asking for residents to tell them where they feel their broadband falls short. The committee has now opened a survey where community members can share...
CLOQUET, MN
pewtrusts.org

Broadband Expansion: What Are the Essential Components?

Despite more than three decades of public and private efforts to expand broadband availability, at least 18 million Americans nationwide—and perhaps more than 42 million—lack access to high-speed internet service. And millions more cannot afford a broadband connection even if one is available. Broadband relies on a complex,...
INTERNET
#Broadband
telecompetitor.com

Another Day, Another New Broadband Provider Brand: Meet Astound Broadband

In what is a recurring theme these days, another new broadband provider brand is launching today. Astound Broadband is the new brand that consolidates several other previous brands including RCN, Grande, Wave, enTouch and Digital West. The name Astound has been around for a while as a corporate name, but...
RETAIL
myeasternshoremd.com

Atlantic Broadband rebrands as Breezeline

QUINCY, Mass. — With major expansion and acquisition initiatives extending the company’s reach beyond its traditional East Coast footprint, Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, announced Jan. 10 that it has rebranded as Breezeline. Following the company’s acquisition of two cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus,...
BUSINESS
The Blade

Email outage resolved for Buckeye Broadband customers

An email outage involving Buckeye Broadband’s email web portal is resolved in the aftermath of a ransomware attack on a third-party vendor. “It was resolved late Saturday night,” Geoffrey Shook, president and general manager of Buckeye Broadband, said Monday. “Email continued to repopulate pretty much through mid-morning, mid-afternoon [Sunday].”
TECHNOLOGY
businessjournaldaily.com

Oak Hill Program Makes Broadband More Affordable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Households that qualify for a broadband connectivity program through the Oak Hill Collaborative could save up to $30 on their monthly internet bill. The Affordable Connectivity Program is funded through the federal American Connectivity Fund and is free to apply, according to a press release. Qualified applicants are 200% or more below the federal poverty guideline and participate in a low-income program, such as SNAP, SSI, Medicaid, or have a dependent received a free and reduced lunch at school or a Pell grant.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

Refrigerated hauler KLLM announces largest pay hike for drivers

Temperature-controlled truckload carrier KLLM Transport Services announced Tuesday its largest pay increase for drivers in the company’s more than 55 years in service. Over-the-road company drivers will see an increase of almost 33% to per-mile pay while regional company drivers and independent contractors leasing with KLLM will see a pay increase of 10% to 16%.
INDUSTRY
Johnson City Press

BrightRidge applying for a 'game changing' state broadband grant

BrightRidge is asking Washington County officials to contribute matching funding for an $8.8 million project to expand broadband in rural areas of the county. “This is a generation opportunity to bridge the rural digital divide for our residents,” Stacy Evans, BrightRidge’s chief broadband officer, told members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
selmasun.com

ADECA announces new interactive broadband connectivity map

Today the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced the release of the Alabama Broadband Map, which provides information on which areas in the state have broadband connectivity. The Alabama Connectivity Plan was also released. It uses mapping data in order to recommend strategies for broadband expansion and...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX59

Indy residents now eligible for federal broadband assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T and Cricket Wireless announced Friday that Indianapolis households are now available to receive federal broadband assistance.   AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Friday, allowing residents to receive discounted internet service if approved by the federal government’s National Verifier. According to AT&T’s website, “Under the ACP, the maximum […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PLANetizen

Broadband as Critical Transportation Infrastructure

An article by Rudy Salo highlights the importance of broadband infrastructure, which will receive $65 billion in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Far from just home internet speeds, Salo writes that broadband quality affects many aspects of modern life, including transportation. "Better broadband capabilities affect highway operations, including through applications centrally managing signal systems, variable speed limits, and cameras that improve incident response and timing, among others."
TRAFFIC
Daily Item

DRIVE launches $3.2 million expansion of internet network for rural areas

DANVILLE — A $3.2 million expansion of a highspeed internet network is ready for rural underserved residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Columbia counties. On Friday, federal, state and local officials joined the economic development council DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) in announcing the launch of fixed wireless broadband network that will provide high-speed internet access to rural areas across 1,750 square miles. The ribbon-cutting event was held at the Environmental Education Center at the Montour Preserve outside Danville.
INTERNET
telecompetitor.com

Canada Selects Broadband Map Vendor

Canada is going in a somewhat different direction from the U.S. when it comes to broadband mapping. The Canadian government has awarded a contract to create a broadband map to a company that uses artificial intelligence to mine numerous geospatial datasets that together will paint a picture of broadband availability.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Item

3G phones nearly obsolete, carriers making room for 5G networks

The few who own a cellphone only to make calls should consider an upgrade, and fast, because if the device operates on a 3G network it’s on the verge of being phased out. Such phones might have limited use when connected to WiFi but they won’t make a call, even to 911.
CELL PHONES

