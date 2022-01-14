ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA issues 5G restrictions for Boeing 787 jets

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first aircraft specific restrictions related to new 5G wireless service expected to begin next week, the Federal Aviation Administration issues new precautions for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 models when landing...

