FAA issues 5G restrictions for Boeing 787 jets

AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks to allay airline safety concerns but several major international carriers said they were canceling or amending some US services. Telecom giants spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters -- which can operate at the same frequencies -- particularly in bad weather. Japan's ANA and Japan Airlines were among the major airlines to announce flight cancellations on concerns over the 5G rollout, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. "The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters," ANA said in a statement.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO