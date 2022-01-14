ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 13 Most Talked-About Design Moments of the Last Year

2021 was an unsettling year. Just when life started to feel slightly normal again, events quickly backslid into surreal territory. The design world mirrored those ups and downs with moments that spanned the beautiful and...

Architectural Digest

Tour a Dreamy Mumbai Apartment with Waterfront Views

Of the many adjectives that come to mind when one walks into the sumptuously stylish Marine Drive apartment of Cecilia Morelli and Rohan Parikh—sweeping, striking, inviting, vibrant—khichdi is not one. Yet Cecilia references the desi dish, as well as the French slang word bordel (“chaos”) to describe her recently renovated home. The two-story, 5,000-square-foot residence unites global and local sensibilities in a stylish manner that’s unabashedly “glocal,” so to speak. The outcome: a sophisticated yet comfortable dwelling for the family—which includes the couple’s six-year-old, Gaia, and two dogs—that is both respectful of tradition but not entirely bound by it. It’s Paris meets Palm Springs meets Los Angeles meets Mumbai.
Architectural Digest

DIY Diary: The Final Laundry Room Reveal

Hi, I’m digital design writer Zoë Sessums. Follow along each week as I try my hand at a DIY project in and around my house. I’ll cover the inspiration, expert advice, and step-by-step plans of everything from challenging builds to simple renovations. This month’s undertaking: A laundry room makeover!
Architectural Digest

Marlon Wayans Buys $5.3 Million Modern Farmhouse in Encino

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans, known for his work in Scary Movie and White Chicks, has picked up a brand new modern farmhouse in Encino for $5.3 million. The 5,000 square foot home makes an impression immediately with its multi-textured stone, metal, and wood exterior and glass pivot front door that’s framed by a grand yet simple double-sized doorway.
Architectural Digest

Step Inside This Dreamy Swedish Row House

For much of his professional life, Petrus Palmér, founder of the hit Swedish furniture company Hem, has held firm to the belief that there are three good reasons to create a new product. The first, he explained over Zoom, is the invention of a material—for example, “a form of metal that is lighter or stronger.” The second, he said, is the development of a manufacturing process, citing the Eameses’ innovations with bent plywood. And the third is “behavior, a big shift in the way people live, like working from home.” It’s thinking that has served him well as he has built one of the buzziest design brands to come out of Scandinavia since IKEA.
Architectural Digest

Step Inside GITANO Founder’s Elegantly Restored 18th-Century Stone House in the Catskills

Leave it to British-born restaurateur, entrepreneur, and self-taught interior designer James Gardner to spend most of his adult life dreaming of a historic estate in the English countryside only to discover and purchase one in the Catskills. The 18th-century 6,000-square-foot-plus, three-story, six-bedroom manor, which Gardner and his longtime artist partner Andrew Cramer call Witbeck House, is situated among seven lush acres—surrounded by hundreds of acres of hay fields, woodlands, and views of the Catskills mountains—near the Hudson River. The property also boasts a 3,000-square-foot barn featuring a loft suite for guests just off the main house. “We think about understated elegance and celebrating perfection in imperfection. I absolutely love unexpected juxtapositions,” Gardner explains of his and Cramer’s design philosophy. “We like our design to feel comfortable and effortless while also visually stunning.” Like Kate Moss in a glamorous set of pajamas, according to Gardner, who spends the warmer months between a loft in Manhattan’s Soho and the Catskills and his winters in Tulum Beach and Miami Beach.
Architectural Digest

San Francisco’s Luxurious New Skyscraper Is Tilting 26 Inches

What’s the 14th-century Leaning Tower of Pisa to impress with its tilt when there’s a modern-day building that slants even more? San Francisco’s Millennium Tower, one of glitziest residential buildings in the city, is now tilting more than two feet north and west and continues to tilt at a rate of three inches a year because it’s sinking into the ground. In fact, it has already sunk between 17 and 18 inches. If the problem isn’t fixed, the building could eventually tilt 40 inches, the maximum it needs to function and most probably for the elevators and plumbing to work.
Architectural Digest

Spot-On Comparisons of Tilda Swinton and Libraries Are Going Viral on Twitter

This isn’t the first time Tilda Swinton has become a meme. The Academy Award winner, who is impeccably costumed in films like Suspiria, The Chronicles of Narnia, and I Am Love, also has a unique off-screen sartorial style. Her signature androgynous look, complete with a coiffed undercut that often changes in volume, angularity, and color, has simultaneously made her a fashion icon and fodder for online jokes—in the best way possible.
Architectural Digest

A Bland Ukrainian Apartment Now Bursts With Colorful Energy

Interior designers Christina Vlasova and Nikita Vlasov of Faino Decor Studio didn’t know who they were working for. When they were hired to rethink an apartment in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, all they could be sure of was the general vibe of their client. “She’s a woman with good taste, and the apartment is in a quite prestigious residential complex,” Christina says. “It’s right next to a metro station and close to nature.”
Architectural Digest

Inside a Strikingly Modern Palm Spring Weekend Home by Woods + Dangaran

The desert always wins. Brett Woods and Joseph Dangaran, partners in the Los Angeles–based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, repeatedly underscore that idea—the inexorable force of the desert’s climate and terrain—in discussing the unconventional Palm Springs weekend home they designed for Woods’s young family. In terms of form, siting, and materials, every decision the architects made was calculated in response to the exigencies of the house’s boulder-strewn lot, the views of the nearby San Jacinto Mountains and valley floor, and, naturally, the relentless sunshine that bakes the desert oasis.
Architectural Digest

America’s Most Expensive Home Is Headed for Auction

It claims to be the world’s largest private residence, and one of the most expensive too, and for the first time ever, it’s for sale: The One, located in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, is a 105,0000-square-foot estate that’s set to be listed in an auction on January 7 for a staggering $295 million. Superstar agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at the Beverly Hills Estates are collaborating on the listing, along with Concierge Auctions, the managing entity behind the auction. Bidding is scheduled to take place on Concierge Auctions’ online platform from February 7 to February 10.
Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

