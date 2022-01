All MPS schools will remain virtual until Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has announced that the return to in-person learning for MPS students will be postponed until Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The decision was made after a vote by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors during their special session Thursday, January 6, 2022. MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on January 10, 2022, but due to the current state of COVID-19 cases throughout the district, all classes will remain virtual at this time.

