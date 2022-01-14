ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Four more hospitalizations, 80 new cases

By Leith Dunick
snnewswatch.com
 6 days ago

THUNDER BAY – There are four additional District of Thunder Bay residents hospitalized because of COVID-19. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Friday announced the new hospitalizations, along with 80 new cases of COVID-19. However, the health unit cautions...

#Thunder Bay District#First Nations Communities
