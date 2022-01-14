Four more hospitalizations, 80 new cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 12,945 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations increased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health.
Hospitalizations rose by 98, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,306. The state reported 49 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,917 since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate increased to 29.29% over the past 24 hours, a 0.98% increase.
Saturday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
