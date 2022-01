The Walworth County Commission passed several motions to fill vacancies in the Auditor’s office. Director of Equalization Deb Kahl will step away from her department head position to become a deputy auditor. Greg Pudwill will now be the department head in the Assessor’s office. Kahl is also cross-training to help out in the Register of Deeds office, which is also without a deputy. Brenda DeToy, who has worked as a deputy auditor in the past, will take on that duty once again to fill the voids left with the departures of both Eva Cagnones and Marcie Keller. Keller addressed the commissioners regarding the jail, the failed opt-out election, and the future of the county.

WALWORTH COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO