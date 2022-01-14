Flynn Family Leads the Charge for the Harbor Springs Rams

HARBOR SPRINGS – Harbor Springs’ boys and girls basketball teams are off to solid starts under first-year head coaches. Those two new coaches happen to be husband and wife — John and Amy Flynn.

Adding to the family affair, the leading scorer on Amy Flynn’s girls team is a freshman; John and Amy’s daughter Olivia Flynn.

Together, the Flynns have helped the Rams’ girls basketball team get out to an 8-1 start, and under John Flynn’s leadership, the boys basketball team is 3-2 this season after winning just four games in 2020-21.

The family members have high expectations for themselves and are carrying that mentality over to Harbor Springs basketball.

“My expectations are high for every single one of those girls and I think and I hope they would say the same thing — that they know that I’m going to hold them accountable because I care so much for them,” Amy Flynn said of her team.

But even with high expectations, the Flynns are still surprised with what their daughter has been able to accomplish to start her career. Oliva Flynn has scored 30 or more points in six of the team’s nine games this season.

“I didn’t expect such a hot start,” admitted John Flynn. “I just told her ‘if you’re playing basketball the right way and you’re working hard, good things will come.’ My dad always said the harder you work the luckier you get. Olivia is living proof of that.”

“I really didn’t realize how mature she has become. She leads that team. She doesn’t act like a freshman out there,” said Amy Flynn.

Olivia Flynn credits the hot start to the high expectations her parents have for her and those she has for herself.

“[My mom] has high expectations of me and I respect that. So I just work hard to meet her goals and my goals as well,” said Olivia Flynn.

John and Amy Flynn were both star basketball players at Grand Valley State when they were younger. John even holds the university record for career points. Basketball has always connected the family, so it’s no surprise it continues to dominate the conversation at the gym and at home.

“We try to have a balance, but it’s fun talking basketball at the dinner table and getting ideas,” said John Flynn. “Even all the way down to our second grader who’s got his two cents on what we should be doing differently and what not.”

With each other’s support, the Flynns high expectation is that this great start for the three of them is just the beginning of bigger things.

“I know that there’s people out there who are better than me and who want my spot,” Olivia Flynn said about keeping it all in perspective. “So I just have to know that I have to rise above that to keep working hard and [understand] that my best is yet to come.”