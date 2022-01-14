ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Bears Compete At PNG

 5 days ago

The LCM Lady Bears JV and Varsity teams traveled to PNG on Friday to compete in day two of the Cajun Classic. The JV started off play for the Lady Bears with a game at 9:30 against Kelly. Despite maintain control for the majority...

