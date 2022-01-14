Lady Bears Compete At PNG

The LC-M Lady Bears JV and Varsity traveled to PNG Saturday for the final day of the Cajun Classic. The Varsity team came home with a 3-0 win over the Dayton Lady Broncos. Annabelle Fisher finished the match with a hat trick and Mariah Ammons added an assist. Matalyn Hill and the defense comprised of Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Sydney Guidry, Mallory Dollar, Brooklyn Leonard, and Makinzi Stevens kept the Broncos scoreless with Hill collecting the clean sheet. The Lady Bears finished the tournament 3-1 and have an overall record of 4-2 on the season.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO