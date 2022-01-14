ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants sign former Mets pitcher to minor league contract [report]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because there’s a lockout doesn’t mean Farhan Zaidi and the Giants front office can’t make minor league free agent moves. According to Baseball America, the Giants recently signed former Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt to a minor league deal. Oswalt, a former seventh round pick, has spent each of his 10...

