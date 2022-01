The Audubon County Roads Department is reminding motorists Nighthawk Avenue northeast of Exira will be closed for nearly two weeks beginning today (Tuesday) for bridge repairs. The nearly one-mile stretch of road between 270th and 280th Streets will be unavailable to thru-traffic until work is completed. Crews are expected to be on site through Monday, Jan. 24. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes for the duration of the project. Individuals with questions can contact the department directly by calling 712-563-4286 or by email using the addresses included below.

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO