Venison tidbits and gravy

Last night, Juniper in the Central West End launched Sunday Supper, a weekly dine in event featuring its famous crunchy, crackly fried chicken, cornbread, and two sides (choose from mac 'n' cheese, collards, mashed potatoes, and smoked red beans)—all you care to eat for $24.99 per person: one menu item, one price. Beverages include Busch draft beer for 99 cents, shots of Four Roses Bourbon and El Trago Tequila for $1.99, and a pitcher of cocktails for just under $20. A la carte desserts (brownie for two and real deal "nana puddin'") are available, as well. Orders may also be placed online or called in. Stating the obvious, chef-owner John Perkins says, “I think we can consider this a massive win for fried chicken fans.” Hours are 5–9 p.m. Sunday Suppers will continue for as long as there's demand, he says. 4101 Laclede, 314-329-7696.
Comments / 0