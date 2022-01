Two sisters are gamboling like puppies all over their young mother. Their bodies are soft and tender, their beauty feral and babyish as their mother detangles their hair in the bath. In most films, a child’s bath time symbolizes tender innocence and womblike safety. But this film, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, captures the essence of bath time’s reality. You are on your knees, back bent at a weird angle, counting the minutes until the slog is over. But if you turn away at the wrong moment, your babies could slip under the water. This is motherhood: interminable stretches of boredom spiked with bursts of existential horror. It’s enough to drive anyone off the deep end.

