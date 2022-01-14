ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix raises prices for the 6th time since 2014

By Napier Lopez
The Next Web
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unfortunately inevitable has arrived: Netflix is raising its prices (in the US and Canada, for now). The Basic Plan (480p, 1 device at a time) is going from $8.99 to $9.99. The Standard Plan (1080P, 2 devices) is going from $13.99 to $15.49. The Premium Plan (4K, 4...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 9

